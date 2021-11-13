Morgan Stanley Has $32.68 Million Position in JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS)

Morgan Stanley lowered its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:JKS) by 67.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 583,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,207,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JinkoSolar were worth $32,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 652.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 163.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,058,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $115,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276,394 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,226,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $68,734,000 after purchasing an additional 52,417 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKS opened at $61.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.17. JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $85.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -17.79 and a beta of 1.07.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $1.12. JinkoSolar had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts anticipate that JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JKS shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of JinkoSolar in a report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of JinkoSolar from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.75.

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. manufactures innovative solar modules. It distributes solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

