Morgan Stanley Has $34.05 Million Stock Position in SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of SmileDirectClub, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDC) by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,922,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 355,858 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in SmileDirectClub were worth $34,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of SmileDirectClub by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 100,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after buying an additional 50,425 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 8,938.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,866,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,366,000 after buying an additional 1,846,133 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 51,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 10,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of SmileDirectClub by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 46,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the last quarter. 19.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SDC opened at $4.21 on Friday. SmileDirectClub, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $16.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.52, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.91.

SmileDirectClub (NASDAQ:SDC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.08). SmileDirectClub had a negative return on equity of 12.65% and a negative net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $137.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. SmileDirectClub’s revenue was down 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SmileDirectClub, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

SDC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research downgraded SmileDirectClub from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on SmileDirectClub in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SmileDirectClub from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on SmileDirectClub from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SmileDirectClub has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.25.

SmileDirectClub, Inc operates as an oral care company. It offers clear aligner therapy treatment. The company manages the end-to-end process, which include marketing, aligner manufacturing, fulfillment, treatment by a doctor, and monitoring through completion of their treatment with a network of approximately 250 state licensed orthodontists and general dentists through its teledentistry platform, SmileCheck in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, New Zealand, Ireland, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, Spain, and Austria.

