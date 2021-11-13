Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Overweight Rating for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BAYRY. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from €74.00 ($87.06) to €60.00 ($70.59) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Shares of BAYRY stock opened at $14.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.87. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $17.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

