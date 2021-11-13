Morgan Stanley Reduces Position in CRH plc (NYSE:CRH)

Morgan Stanley cut its holdings in shares of CRH plc (NYSE:CRH) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 624,806 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,066 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in CRH were worth $31,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 10.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 686,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,900,000 after purchasing an additional 64,896 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 4.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in CRH during the second quarter valued at about $6,367,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in CRH by 3.3% during the second quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 61,825 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the last quarter. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CRH stock opened at $51.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.93 and its 200 day moving average is $50.19. CRH plc has a 1-year low of $39.04 and a 1-year high of $53.99.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

CRH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CRH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CRH in a report on Friday, August 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.39.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Europe Heavyside, Lightside, and Distribution; Americas Materials and Products and Asia. The Europe Heavyside and Americas Materials segments produce and sell primary materials, including cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, asphalt, agricultural and chemical lime.

