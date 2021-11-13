Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Equal Weight” Rating for Centamin (LON:CEY)

Centamin (LON:CEY)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 100 ($1.31) price target on the mining company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 4.21% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reissued a “sell” rating and issued a GBX 87 ($1.14) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Centamin from GBX 137 ($1.79) to GBX 134 ($1.75) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Centamin in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 124.20 ($1.62).

Centamin stock opened at GBX 104.40 ($1.36) on Thursday. Centamin has a fifty-two week low of GBX 88.20 ($1.15) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 137.12 ($1.79). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 95.07 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 103.26. The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion and a PE ratio of 11.86.

In related news, insider Ross Jerrard purchased 15,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £13,800 ($18,029.79). Also, insider Mark Bankes purchased 40,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 92 ($1.20) per share, with a total value of £36,800 ($48,079.44).

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

