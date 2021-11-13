Morgan Stanley Sells 195,739 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 195,739 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $33,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi bought a new position in Fulgent Genetics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,178,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 14,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after purchasing an additional 16,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 609,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,185,000 after purchasing an additional 150,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 107,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,906,000 after purchasing an additional 49,848 shares during the last quarter. 36.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FLGT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.25.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $159,991.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Jian Xie sold 1,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $116,331.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,384 shares of company stock worth $505,630 over the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FLGT stock opened at $88.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.37. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.45.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

