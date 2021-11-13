Morgan Stanley Sells 41,332 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Morgan Stanley lowered its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 317,127 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,332 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $33,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 72.9% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $109.13 on Friday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $77.67 and a 52 week high of $110.93. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.53.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

