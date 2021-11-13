Morgan Stanley Trims PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Target Price to $265.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $340.00 to $265.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Erste Group lowered shares of PayPal from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of PayPal from $318.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $287.85.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $208.30 on Wednesday. PayPal has a 12 month low of $183.54 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The stock has a market cap of $244.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.67.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.64, for a total value of $3,431,172.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 80,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,548,106.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hoylecohen LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 2,092 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in PayPal by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,522 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,083,000 after acquiring an additional 10,808 shares in the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $2,177,000. DF Dent & Co. Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $612,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

