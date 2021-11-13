MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Equities researchers at Benchmark began coverage on shares of MP Materials (NYSE:MP) in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MP. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MP Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of MP Materials from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

Shares of MP Materials stock opened at $46.39 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.40. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.24 and a beta of 3.93. The company has a current ratio of 13.80, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $13.32 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $99.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.10 million. MP Materials had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 12.76%. MP Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that MP Materials will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,095,612 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.62, for a total value of $37,930,087.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,363,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MP Materials during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,417,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 53.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 91,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 31,750 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 3,988.9% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 87,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,000 after buying an additional 85,483 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of MP Materials by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. 75.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

