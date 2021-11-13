MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) Raised to B at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MSM. KeyCorp cut their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $98.86.

Shares of MSM stock opened at $85.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $77.47 and a fifty-two week high of $96.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $82.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.18.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The business had revenue of $831.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that MSC Industrial Direct will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. MSC Industrial Direct’s payout ratio is presently 77.52%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSM. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.7% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 8,501 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 3.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Innovative Portfolios boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 7.4% during the second quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 3,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. lifted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 1.6% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 14,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

