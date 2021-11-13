Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $32.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Murphy Oil’s third-quarter earnings and revenues beat mark. It is steadily increasing its exploration and production activities in the United States and at international locations. It is also transitioning via buyouts, divestitures and oil-weighted discoveries. It aims to invest $600 million annually during 2021-2024 to further expand its existing operations. Its low-cost assets and maintenance of a multi-basin portfolio will drive its performance. Its oil hedges will safeguard against fluctuating commodity prices. It has enough liquidity to meet its debt obligation. Its initiatives to reduce expenses will support its margins. In the past six months, shares have outperformed the industry. The company is subject to changes in the strict federal or state laws and adherence to the same can escalate its operating costs, thereby denting margins.”

MUR has been the subject of several other reports. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Murphy Oil from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Murphy Oil has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.91.

MUR opened at $28.15 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.71 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a 200 day moving average of $23.03. Murphy Oil has a fifty-two week low of $8.34 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.77 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 21.90% and a positive return on equity of 2.99%. Murphy Oil’s quarterly revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is -18.59%.

In other Murphy Oil news, SVP Thomas J. Mireles sold 3,500 shares of Murphy Oil stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $99,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elisabeth W. Keller sold 11,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total value of $329,337.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MUR. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 37.2% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

