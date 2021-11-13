NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO R Bradley Gray Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NSTG opened at $49.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.15. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.68 and a 12-month high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 10.03 and a quick ratio of 10.14.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 78.48%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NSTG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NSTG. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,010,000 after acquiring an additional 85,747 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NanoString Technologies by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,157,000 after acquiring an additional 32,668 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $286,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,378 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

