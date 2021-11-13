Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its price objective lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. B. Riley downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Napco Security Technologies from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.80.

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.40. The company has a market cap of $850.39 million, a PE ratio of 57.21 and a beta of 1.29. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $25.27 and a 12-month high of $52.00.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.18. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 17.27% and a net margin of 13.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Napco Security Technologies news, CEO Richard Soloway sold 10,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $442,802.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kevin S. Buchel sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $71,299.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,437,206.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,058 shares of company stock valued at $2,959,465 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,066,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,772,000 after buying an additional 92,958 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 985,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,852,000 after buying an additional 65,225 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 5.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 787,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,649,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 4.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 773,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,118,000 after buying an additional 32,798 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 7.5% in the third quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 499,585 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after buying an additional 34,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.28% of the company’s stock.

About Napco Security Technologies

Napco Security Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of security products. Its products include access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, video surveillance products, and cellular communications services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Amityville, NY.

