National Bankshares Boosts Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Price Target to C$49.00

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

EDV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$51.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a C$2,699.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Mining currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$249.69.

Shares of EDV opened at C$33.55 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$30.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$29.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.07. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of C$23.12 and a 12 month high of C$35.94. The company has a market cap of C$8.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.31.

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

