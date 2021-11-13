National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $182.15 Million

Analysts predict that National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) will report $182.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for National Retail Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $180.38 million to $183.43 million. National Retail Properties posted sales of $162.90 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that National Retail Properties will report full-year sales of $719.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $717.17 million to $721.99 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $747.52 million, with estimates ranging from $727.33 million to $759.52 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover National Retail Properties.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.95% and a net margin of 38.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on National Retail Properties in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.63.

NNN traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 977,044. National Retail Properties has a fifty-two week low of $37.44 and a fifty-two week high of $50.33. The stock has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average is $46.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 10.98 and a quick ratio of 10.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.22%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. TPG Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 3.6% in the second quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.9% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 8.8% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

