National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.280-$1.330 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.04 billion-$2.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.07 billion.

EYE stock traded down $2.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.81. 2,305,001 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,878. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.71. National Vision has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $65.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. National Vision had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 15.80%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that National Vision will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EYE. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of National Vision from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of National Vision from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of National Vision from a buy rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, National Vision has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $58.89.

In related news, CEO L Reade Fahs sold 18,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $1,010,552.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

National Vision Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of optical products. It operates through the following segments: Owned and Host, Legacy, and Corporate/Other. The Owned and Host segment consists of America’s Best and Eyeglass World brands. The Legacy segment involves operations of, and supplies inventory and lab processing services.

