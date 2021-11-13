Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03), Fidelity Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 7.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.18%.

NGS traded down $0.68 on Friday, reaching $11.83. The company had a trading volume of 56,554 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,726. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.32. The company has a market cap of $157.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.85 and a beta of 1.99. Natural Gas Services Group has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $12.97.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

In other news, Director John Chisholm sold 3,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total value of $32,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP James R. Hazlett sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $33,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 13,235 shares of company stock worth $135,211 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.79% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Natural Gas Services Group stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:NGS) by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 97,727 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,599 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.73% of Natural Gas Services Group worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Natural Gas Services Group Company Profile

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas compression equipment and services to energy industry. It offers compressor rental services, compressor engineered products, compressor design and sales, compressor rebuild and exchange, compressor parts, WellMaker compressors, CiP compressors, and flare systems.

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.