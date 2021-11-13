Needham & Company LLC Raises CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $46.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $38.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CARG. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CarGurus from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.80.

CARG opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.95, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.81. CarGurus has a one year low of $21.52 and a one year high of $39.76.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CarGurus news, VP Yann Bruno Gellot sold 1,694 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.76, for a total transaction of $58,883.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 662,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,102,207. 21.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of CarGurus in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 142.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

