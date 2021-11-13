Needham & Company LLC Trims ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Target Price to $25.00

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its price target lowered by Needham & Company LLC from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

ONTF has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp dropped their price target on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.71.

ONTF opened at $16.74 on Wednesday. ON24 has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $81.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $780.92 million and a PE ratio of 112.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.07.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. ON24 had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 1.03%. As a group, analysts predict that ON24 will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Irwin Federman sold 31,562 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $632,186.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,839.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total value of $5,542,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 796,436 shares of company stock worth $17,337,605 over the last 90 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ONTF. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ON24 by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 147,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ON24 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,213,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ON24 by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in ON24 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $632,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP grew its position in ON24 by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 43,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

