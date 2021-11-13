Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neonode had a negative net margin of 92.73% and a negative return on equity of 67.37%.

Shares of Neonode stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 58,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,170. Neonode has a 12-month low of $4.56 and a 12-month high of $12.42. The company has a market capitalization of $120.32 million, a P/E ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Neonode stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,323 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,675 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.35% of Neonode worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

