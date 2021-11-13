NerveNetwork Achieves Market Cap of $7.80 Million (NVT)

NerveNetwork (CURRENCY:NVT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on November 12th. One NerveNetwork coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000044 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NerveNetwork has traded 3.2% lower against the dollar. NerveNetwork has a market cap of $7.80 million and approximately $30,023.00 worth of NerveNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

NerveNetwork Coin Profile

NerveNetwork (CRYPTO:NVT) is a PoC (Proof of Credit) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. NerveNetwork’s total supply is 1,122,857,486 coins and its circulating supply is 276,983,684 coins. NerveNetwork’s official Twitter account is @nerve_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. NerveNetwork’s official website is nerve.network. NerveNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@NerveNetwork.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nerve was launched on July the 10th and is a decentralized digital asset service network based on the NULS micro-services framework, which uses the NULS ChainBox to develop a blockchain cross-chain interaction protocol. The aim is to break the isolated blockchain value and establish a cross-chain asset exchange network to provide all the necessary underlying support for the Defi application ecosystem. For independent public chains such as BTC, ETH, BNB, Nerve defines a set of interface protocols that can easily implement the interaction of various blockchains. Nerve's consensus algorithm is implemented based on the POC (proof of credit) algorithm of NULS (POCBFT). “

NerveNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NerveNetwork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NerveNetwork should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NerveNetwork using one of the exchanges listed above.

