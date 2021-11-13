Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Purchased by Mariner LLC

Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,929 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $10,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 656 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 732 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 2.8% in the second quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 724 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.4% in the second quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NFLX. JP Morgan Cazenove upped their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $656.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Netflix from $625.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Netflix from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $750.00 target price (up from $705.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $666.76.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 7,212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $654.51, for a total transaction of $4,720,326.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 6,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $4,536,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 123,290 shares of company stock worth $77,504,021. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $682.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $302.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $475.84 and a one year high of $690.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $627.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $555.77.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.48 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

