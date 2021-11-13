NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.710-$1.770 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.760. The company issued revenue guidance of $835 million-$865 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $850.75 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NTCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NetScout Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NetScout Systems from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

NASDAQ NTCT traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.24. 371,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 477,873. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.82. NetScout Systems has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $34.87.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.74% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company had revenue of $212.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $98,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total value of $211,584.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

