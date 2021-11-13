Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 3,131 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 473.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,793 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period.

VONG opened at $78.04 on Friday. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $57.61 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%.

