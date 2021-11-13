Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Has $361,000 Stock Position in Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Blink Charging were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Blink Charging by 33.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,277,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,920,000 after purchasing an additional 814,256 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 242.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,667,726 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Blink Charging by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,711,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,484,000 after purchasing an additional 189,332 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Blink Charging by 37.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,031,000 after purchasing an additional 382,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Blink Charging by 111.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 588,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,227,000 after purchasing an additional 309,836 shares in the last quarter. 37.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Donald Engel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price target on Blink Charging from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blink Charging from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Blink Charging in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital upgraded Blink Charging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Blink Charging from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.60.

NASDAQ:BLNK opened at $40.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.37 and a beta of 3.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day moving average is $33.33. Blink Charging Co. has a 1-year low of $9.35 and a 1-year high of $64.50.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.12). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 285.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blink Charging Company Profile

Blink Charging Co engages in the operation and provision of electric vehicle, charging equipment, and networked EV charging services. Its product line and services include Blink EV charging network, charging equipment, also known as electric vehicle supply equipment, and EV charging services. The company was founded by Michael D.

