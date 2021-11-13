Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 104.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 725 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fundamentun LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 27,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,625,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. EQ LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. EQ LLC now owns 40,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,512,000 after buying an additional 4,775 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 394,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,577,000 after buying an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,208,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 45,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $469.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $450.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.11. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $355.49 and a fifty-two week high of $472.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

