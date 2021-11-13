Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,882,000 after buying an additional 4,239 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 68,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,420,000 after buying an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $204,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 159.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 78,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,954,000 after buying an additional 48,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.5% during the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $174.93 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $115.78 and a 52 week high of $178.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $165.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

