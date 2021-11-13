Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 6,926 Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,350 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 6,926 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care were worth $424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 49.5% during the second quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 13,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 27.7% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,427 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 2,741.5% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 38,701 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,769,000 after buying an additional 37,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 3.2% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,200 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tandem Diabetes Care currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.22.

In other news, EVP Susan Morrison sold 5,376 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $763,392.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $184,436.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,654 shares of company stock valued at $15,312,428. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNDM opened at $136.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 5.76 and a current ratio of 6.31. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.44. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.19 and a 52-week high of $142.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 406.15 and a beta of 0.23.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical device company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $179.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

