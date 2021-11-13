Newell Brands Inc. (NWL) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th.

Newell Brands has raised its dividend by 4.6% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Newell Brands has a payout ratio of 48.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Newell Brands to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.7%.

NWL stock opened at $24.26 on Friday. Newell Brands has a twelve month low of $19.03 and a twelve month high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.55 and its 200-day moving average is $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.95.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Newell Brands from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.60.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

