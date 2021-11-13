Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. Sells 200 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Newport Wealth Strategies Inc. cut its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,940 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Newport Wealth Strategies Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MRK. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Well Done LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 3,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.08.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 39,762 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.87, for a total transaction of $3,493,886.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Caroline Litchfield sold 18,335 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total value of $1,668,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 936,784 shares of company stock worth $78,682,559 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $83.44. 54,140 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,492,142. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 51.26% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

Read More: Cyclical Stocks – What You Should Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.