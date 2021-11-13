Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Newtek Capital, Inc. resulted from the combination of the businesses previously owned by BJB Holdings, Inc. and REXX Environmental Corporation and is operating as a holding company for a network of partner companies in a collaborative and coordinated effort to develop successful businesses in a number of existing as well as emerging, technological business lines. “

Separately, Raymond James downgraded Newtek Business Services from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.67.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $29.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $674.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.00. Newtek Business Services has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 81.22%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.04%. This is an increase from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the 3rd quarter worth $2,995,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,016 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after purchasing an additional 46,379 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 1,835,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 55,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 55,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 54,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,521,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. 12.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newtek Business Services Company Profile

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

