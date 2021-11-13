NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Shares Sold by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co reduced its stake in NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) by 25.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,049 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in NexGen Energy were worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in NexGen Energy by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,807 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in NexGen Energy by 36.6% in the first quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 18,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc increased its stake in shares of NexGen Energy by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 30,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in NexGen Energy by 53.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NexGen Energy by 79.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 6,404 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $5.79 on Friday. NexGen Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.68 and a 1 year high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 41.31 and a current ratio of 41.31.

NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NexGen Energy Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

NXE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of NexGen Energy from C$7.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.46.

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

