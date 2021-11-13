NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:NEXI traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.72. 18,785 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,152. NexImmune has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.83 and a 200 day moving average of $15.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NexImmune stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,614 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.13% of NexImmune worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NexImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

