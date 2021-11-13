Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Shares Bought by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) by 19.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,817 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG owned approximately 0.07% of Nexstar Media Group worth $4,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXST. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 53.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Nexstar Media Group during the second quarter worth $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 168.0% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Nexstar Media Group by 202.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Nexstar Media Group news, CEO Perry A. Sook sold 23,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.13, for a total transaction of $3,930,003.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,914 shares of company stock worth $7,555,760 in the last three months. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Nexstar Media Group from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.60.

NASDAQ:NXST opened at $168.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $153.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $96.37 and a 12 month high of $171.16.

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.23. Nexstar Media Group had a return on equity of 36.00% and a net margin of 19.56%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. will post 17.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.46%.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

