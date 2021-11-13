NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) released its earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.39, MarketWatch Earnings reports. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. NICE updated its FY 2021 guidance to $6.430-$6.530 EPS.

NASDAQ:NICE traded up $2.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $311.72. 557,390 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 281,393. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $283.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.83. NICE has a one year low of $211.25 and a one year high of $319.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NICE shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.21.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

