NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) PT Raised to $350.00

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of NICE from $320.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.21.

Shares of NICE stock opened at $311.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 102.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $261.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. NICE has a 1 year low of $211.25 and a 1 year high of $319.36.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 12.21%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NICE will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NICE. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of NICE by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,230,680 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,201,682,000 after purchasing an additional 138,903 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in NICE by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,958,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $556,431,000 after acquiring an additional 407,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NICE by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,689,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $479,977,000 after acquiring an additional 13,121 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NICE by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,346,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $382,312,000 after acquiring an additional 17,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its holdings in NICE by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,019,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $252,561,000 after acquiring an additional 86,899 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

