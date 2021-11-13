NICE (NASDAQ:NICE) Sets New 1-Year High on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $318.94 and last traded at $308.93, with a volume of 1820 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $289.13.

The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.39. NICE had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 11.55%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NICE. Citigroup raised their target price on NICE from $328.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NICE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. JMP Securities raised their target price on NICE from $302.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NICE from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on NICE from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in NICE by 8,254.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 208,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,091,000 after acquiring an additional 205,546 shares during the period. Bluestein R H & Co. purchased a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $228,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in NICE by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 18,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,212,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in NICE by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 385,964 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $283.07 and a 200 day moving average of $261.83. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a PE ratio of 102.54, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About NICE (NASDAQ:NICE)

NICE Ltd. engages in the provision of enterprise software solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Customer Interactions Solutions, Security Solutions, and Financial Crime and Compliance Solutions. The Customer Interactions Solutions segment provides suites such as compliance and risk, workforce optimization, operational efficiency, customer experience, and sales and retention.

