Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group (NASDAQ:NISN) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. The company had revenue of $67.86 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:NISN opened at $8.69 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.39. Nisun International Enterprise Development Group has a 12-month low of $8.35 and a 12-month high of $24.94.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Nisun International Enterprise Development Group in the second quarter worth about $243,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 183.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group by 268.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 43,112 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nisun International Enterprise Development Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Nisun International Enterprise Development Group Co, Ltd (NASDAQ: NISN) is a technology-driven, integrated supply chain solutions provider focused on transforming the corporate finance industry. Leveraging its rich industry experience, Nisun is dedicated to providing professional supply chain solutions to Chinese and foreign enterprises and financial institutions.

