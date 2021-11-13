NKN (NKN) Price Up 40% Over Last 7 Days

NKN (CURRENCY:NKN) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 13th. NKN has a market cap of $478.15 million and approximately $95.94 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NKN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.68 or 0.00001055 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, NKN has traded 40% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78547865 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.57 or 0.00071940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.90 or 0.00078622 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.86 or 0.00143432 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003227 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.92 or 0.00074023 BTC.

NKN Coin Profile

NKN (CRYPTO:NKN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here . NKN’s official website is nkn.org . The official message board for NKN is medium.com/nknetwork

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

