Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) Trading Down 5.1% on Disappointing Earnings

Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH) (TSE:NHC)’s share price fell 5.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as low as $10.08 and last traded at $10.55. 4,428 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,044,577 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.12.

The healthcare company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($1.27).

HLTH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Nobilis Health in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,107,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,067,000.

About Nobilis Health (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

