Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Nokia Co. (NYSE:NOK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.80.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nokia in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nokia by 544.4% in the 2nd quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 296,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 250,420 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nokia by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 32,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Nokia by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 803,275 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 63,686 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Nokia during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nokia by 346.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,819,825 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,601,000 after buying an additional 6,067,131 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NOK stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $5.68. 11,158,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,616,012. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of -16.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.76. Nokia has a 52 week low of $3.74 and a 52 week high of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.56.

Nokia (NYSE:NOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.56 billion. Nokia had a positive return on equity of 15.51% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nokia will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Nokia Software, Nokia Technologies, and Group Common and Other. The Networks segment comprises mobile networks, services, fixed networks, and optical networks.

