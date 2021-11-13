Norcros plc (NXR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.10 on January 11th

Norcros plc (LON:NXR) announced a dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 3.10 ($0.04) per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

NXR opened at GBX 315 ($4.12) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.30, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of £255.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 306.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 303.51. Norcros has a 12 month low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a 12 month high of GBX 351.32 ($4.59).

Several analysts have commented on NXR shares. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a report on Monday, November 8th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($5.10) price target on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 390 ($5.10) target price on shares of Norcros in a report on Thursday.

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric, and mixer showers and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, high end brassware, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

