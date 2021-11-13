Nord/LB Reiterates €55.00 Price Target for Vonovia (ETR:VNA)

Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Vonovia (ETR:VNA) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on Vonovia in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank set a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on Vonovia in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.61 ($77.19).

Get Vonovia alerts:

VNA stock opened at €53.78 ($63.27) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $30.94 billion and a PE ratio of 5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of €53.04 and a 200-day moving average of €54.49. Vonovia has a 12-month low of €48.57 ($57.14) and a 12-month high of €61.66 ($72.54).

Vonovia SE operates as an integrated residential real estate company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, and Development. The company offers property management services; apartments and property-related services; and value-added services, including maintenance and modernization of properties, craftsmen and residential environment organization, residential environment organization, condominium administration, cable TV, metering, energy supply, and insurances services.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.