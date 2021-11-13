Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) will post sales of $3.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Nordstrom’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.39 billion and the highest is $3.66 billion. Nordstrom reported sales of $3.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nordstrom will report full-year sales of $14.64 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $14.53 billion to $14.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $15.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.92 billion to $15.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nordstrom.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.62) EPS. Nordstrom’s revenue was up 96.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on JWN shares. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Nordstrom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.21.

Shares of NYSE:JWN traded down $0.79 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.59. 4,405,233 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,772,738. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.89. Nordstrom has a one year low of $15.79 and a one year high of $46.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of -3,359.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.37.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 7.4% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 129,059 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5,037.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,891,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $50,040,000 after buying an additional 1,855,053 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 28.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.6% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,026 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,341,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,475,000 after buying an additional 38,119 shares during the last quarter. 59.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

