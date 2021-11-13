Northern Trust Corp Has $11.59 Million Stock Holdings in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY)

Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY) by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 474,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 77,428 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.53% of Rubius Therapeutics worth $11,592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 26.7% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 60,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $336,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $5,837,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rubius Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $1,606,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Rubius Therapeutics by 11.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Rubius Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ RUBY opened at $13.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 12.12, a quick ratio of 12.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.38. Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.77 and a 1 year high of $38.71.

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.01. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on RUBY. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of red-cell therapeutic medicines for cancer, autoimmune diseases, hemophilia, and infectious and metabolic diseases. The company was founded by Avak Kahvejian, Jordi Mata-Fink, and Noubar Afeyan on April 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rubius Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Rubius Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubius Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.