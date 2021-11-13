Northern Trust Corp Reduces Stock Position in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 847,772 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 7,745 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.77% of Golar LNG worth $11,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLNG. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the second quarter valued at $93,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at $106,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at $125,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Golar LNG by 783.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,884 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 11,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Golar LNG in the first quarter valued at $167,000. 59.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Golar LNG from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

Shares of GLNG stock opened at $13.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.82. Golar LNG Limited has a 1 year low of $8.35 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Golar LNG Profile

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

