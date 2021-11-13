Northern Trust Corp Sells 6,235 Shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Triple-S Management Co. (NYSE:GTS) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,235 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Triple-S Management were worth $11,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Triple-S Management by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in Triple-S Management by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 36,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Triple-S Management by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 35,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Triple-S Management by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Triple-S Management during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GTS stock opened at $35.65 on Friday. Triple-S Management Co. has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $848.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.33 and a 200-day moving average of $28.17.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Triple-S Management had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.02%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Triple-S Management Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Triple-S Management Company Profile

Triple-S Management Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of health insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Managed Care; Life Insurance; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Other. The Managed Care segment sells managed care products to commercial, Medicare, and Medicaid market sectors.

