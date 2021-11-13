Northland Power’s (NPI) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Northland Power (TSE:NPI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$48.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.82% from the company’s current price.

NPI has been the subject of several other reports. CSFB reduced their target price on Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Tudor Pickering & Holt dropped their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Northland Power in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$54.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northland Power presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$49.06.

Shares of TSE:NPI opened at C$39.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.58. Northland Power has a 1-year low of C$37.25 and a 1-year high of C$51.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.77 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.39.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C($0.20). The firm had revenue of C$408.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$425.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

