Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Price Target Raised to $27.00

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on NCLH. Wedbush raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.92.

NYSE:NCLH opened at $25.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.36. Norwegian Cruise Line has a twelve month low of $19.16 and a twelve month high of $34.49. The stock has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.11) by ($0.06). Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 2,158.84% and a negative return on equity of 74.83%. The business had revenue of $153.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.35) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2248.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,657,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 107,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after acquiring an additional 46,188 shares during the last quarter. Senator Investment Group LP grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Senator Investment Group LP now owns 1,400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,174,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,481,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 758.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 783,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,036,000 after acquiring an additional 692,009 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.74% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of cruise travel services. It provides cruise experiences for travelers with itineraries in North America, Mediterranean, Baltic, Central America, Bermuda and Caribbean. It also offers an entirely inter-island itinerary in Hawaii. Its brands include Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

