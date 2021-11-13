Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Novan had a negative return on equity of 274.05% and a negative net margin of 759.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share.

Shares of NOVN traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.70. 195,883 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,811,892. The company has a market cap of $126.05 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of -0.02. Novan has a 52-week low of $4.61 and a 52-week high of $25.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.36.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Novan stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) by 16.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of Novan worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NOVN. Brookline Capital Management restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Novan in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novan in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

